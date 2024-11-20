79.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Injured man found crying in roadway claims attack by boyfriend

By Staff Report
Keary Jenkins
Keary Jenkins

An injured man who was found screaming and crying in a roadway claimed he had been attack by his boyfriend.

The man was on a Summerfield roadway in the wee hours Monday and said he had been been attacked by 53-year-old Keary Jenkins, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man, who has been living in a recreational vehicle with Jenkins, said he had confronted Jenkins about coming home late.

Jenkins responded by striking his man friend “multiple times” with a pipe.

EMS personnel responded to the scene and found the man had suffered small cuts on “his gluteal region.”

When deputies entered the RV, they discovered broken glass on the floor between the dash and driver’s seat. They also found a bloody pipe. Jenkins claimed he had used the pipe because he had been attacked and was using the pipe in “retaliation.”

Jenkins, who has been in a relationship with the other man for about a year, was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

