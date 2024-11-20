John Patrick Leary

John Patrick Leary of Summerfield, Florida passed away on November 4, 2024 at the age of 87. He was born on August 29, 1937 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He later lived in Medford Wisconsin and worked in Wausau Wisconsin where he met his first wife Kathleen Obey.

John enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1954. He was then stationed in Okinawa Japan, and later in San Francisco California.

In the 1970’s he moved to Kenosha Wisconsin and worked as a line inspector at Johnson Motors Outboard Marine Corporation until his retirement in the late 1980’s. He then moved to Jupiter Florida and worked as a security guard for The Palms in West Palm Beach Florida during the 1990’s.

He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his two children, Kathleen Obey. And his third wife Janet Fetzer Leary. Sister Audrey Leary, and brother Danny Leary. Father DeForest Leary and mother Lillian Dallmann.

He is survived by his two children Colleen Kollman and Jackleen Leary. Brothers Mike Leary and Pat Leary, and sister Ellen Borman. Grandchildren Melinda Ortega, Crystal Knoch, and John Kollman.

John enjoyed hunting in his early years in Wisconsin. He was very proud of his military service and was an enthusiastic patriot who loved his country. He was a dedicated husband and the care of his wife was his first priority. John loved his quiet and simple life in Florida where he enjoyed fishing and golf. He was a man of good humor and enjoyed the company of friends and good conversation.

The family would very much like to thank neighbors and invaluable family friends Linda and Joe Diana, Marge Groh, and Christian Johnson for their advice, unwavering support, and care and compassion they showed our loved one throughout his illness and in his final days. We could not have gotten through this difficult time without your help.