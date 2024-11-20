76.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Man who spent three months in jail arrested days later at Wawa

By Staff Report
Joseph Lawrence Baruth III
A man released from jail last week was arrested a few days later at Wawa.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 9 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a suspicious person at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

A deputy found 43-year-old Joseph Lawrence Baruth III of Summerfield at the outside tables at the convenience store. The deputy immediately noticed Baruth was in possession of marijuana.

“I just got out of jail,” Baruth told the deputy.

The Utica, N.Y. native was released Nov. 15 from the Marion County Jail, where he had been lodged since Sept. 19 after violating an injunction in a domestic violence case.

In addition to marijuana, Baruth was found to be in possession of 21.4 grams of a waxy liquid which tested positive for THC. He also had a silver marijuana grinder.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

