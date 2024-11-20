Pipe failure that caused depression to force road closure in The Villages

A road will be closed in the Village of Monarch Grove after a pipe failure caused a depression under a sidewalk.

Zientara Loop between Reagan Road and Cerny Court will be closed while repairs take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

The road closure is necessary to repair a 48-inch storm sewer pipe separation that caused a depression under the sidewalk. Atlantic Pipe Services, the city’s contractor, will use a pipe liner to make the repairs.

“We will have city staff on hand with the contractor to address any questions or concerns,” said Public Works Assistant Director Thomas Rigwood. “Residents and first responders will have access to and from homes in the neighborhood at all times through the second Zientara Loop entrance at Reagan Road.

The closed section of roadway is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Thursday.