Storm cleanup efforts begin at Lake Okahumpka Park

By Staff Report
Cleanup efforts have begun at Lake Okahumpka Park.

Sumter County’s on-call general contractor, GSB, is leading the cleanup efforts and is expected to complete the project by the end of this week.

Screenshot
Crews have begun cleanup at Lake Okahumpka Park and the work should be finished by the end of the week.

The focus of the cleanup has been on removing debris, including several downed trees along walking paths and the Frisbee golf course. These fallen trees have been obstructing access and hindering the use of these park areas by visitors. Public Worksis also working closely with local haulers to ensure timely debris removal.

Cleanup at other Sumter County parks, which experienced only minor debris, was completed several weeks ago. All Sumter County boat ramps reopened last week.

Residential debris removal efforts continue across much of the county. Residents are encouraged to visit the county’s interactive map for up-to-date information on debris removal in their area. Click here to view the map

