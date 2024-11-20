Suspect found with syringes transported to UF Health Leesburg Hospital

A suspect found with syringes was transported to UF Health Leesburg Hospital.

Joseph Matthew Evans Jr., 36, of Lady Lake, was riding a bicycle without lights at about 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer stopped Evans and found he was wanted on a Sumter County charging him with theft.

Evans was in possession of three uncapped syringes, one of which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

He complained of a swollen and possibly infected thumb. He was taken to UF Health Leesburg Hospital for medical treatment. Upon discharge, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,500.

Evans, who was arrested last year after attempting to make a bogus return at Home Depot, was also arrested earlier this year with a syringe loaded with fentanyl.