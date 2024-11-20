79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
type here...

Suspect found with syringes transported to UF Health Leesburg Hospital

By Staff Report
Comments
Joseph Evans
Joseph Evans Jr.

A suspect found with syringes was transported to UF Health Leesburg Hospital.

Joseph Matthew Evans Jr., 36, of Lady Lake, was riding a bicycle without lights at about 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer stopped Evans and found he was wanted on a Sumter County charging him with theft.

Evans was in possession of three uncapped syringes, one of which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

He complained of a swollen and possibly infected thumb. He was taken to UF Health Leesburg Hospital for medical treatment. Upon discharge, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,500.

Evans, who was arrested last year after attempting to make a bogus return at Home Depot, was also arrested earlier this year with a syringe loaded with fentanyl.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How will Trump’s policies lower gas and grocery prices?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident wonders how Trump’s policies will lower gasoline and grocery prices, which drove so much voter anger.

Ed McGinty offers harsh assessment of Donald Trump

Villager Ed McGinty is back with a harsh assessment of President-elect Donald Trump.

Villager doubts resident who claims she was harassed over Trump sign

A Village of Bonnybrook resident doubts a tale of harassment from a MAGA supporter who wrote about it in a Letter to the Editor.

No more overtime for managers making less than $58,000

A Village of Virginia Trace resident warns that the working class will pay the price for abandoning the Democratic Party. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trumpers are gloating

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas at Mission Hills resident says Trumpers are gloating about the imminent return of their hero to the White House.

Photos