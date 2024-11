A Villager got a hole-in-one while playing her second-ever game of golf.

Sherry Williamson of the Village of Del Mar scored the lucky ace at Hole #14 at the Marsh View Pitch & Putt Course.

“This was only her second golf game ever played,” said her husband, Robert Williamson.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com