You can’t blame Trump for everything!

To the Editor:

Mr. Dube, you caused me to laugh out loud when you accused President Trump of being remotely responsible for the pandemic. I was an eyewitness to an outrageous behavior outburst against a Trump supporter a couple of years ago by a leftist activist who is well known to our community. I was also a witness to leftists yelling insults and throwing portions of beverages at Trump supporters in Lake Sumter Landing. Are you aware that the January 6th investigation led by Ms. Cheney did not allow President Trump to interview witnesses, examine evidence or even defend themselves? Are you aware that that same committee took a closed door deposition of President Trump’s assistant chief of staff in January of 2022? Why do you think the transcript of that deposition was not released until May of 2024 and not even reported on by any of the leftist TV networks? What is the difference between what the Biden administration did to President Trump and what Putin and Maduro do to their political rivals? I sure hope President Trump can reduce food prices, gas prices and every other price that led to the runaway inflation that occurred during Bidenomics!

Don Martin

Village of Dunedin