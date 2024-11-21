Bald eagles making their dream a reality in The Villages

These American bald eagles were making their dream a reality in the Village of Fenney and building a nest to start their family. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
