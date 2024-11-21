CDC warns more must be done to combat sexually transmitted infections

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remains high in the United States, with more than 2.4 million reported in 2023. However, the latest data from CDC show signs the epidemic could be slowing. In 2023:

Gonorrhea cases dropped for a second year—declining 7% from 2022 and falling below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels (2019).

Overall, syphilis cases increased by 1% after years of double-digit increases.

Inequities Persist

While the STI epidemic touches nearly every community, some geographic areas and populations are affected more severely, including American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, and Hispanic/Latino people, as well as gay and bisexual men. These health equity differences are due in part to deeply entrenched factors that create obstacles to quality health services, such as poverty, lack of health insurance, less access to health care, and stigma. Several federal efforts are underway to address these disparities. Action at the community level is also key to meaningful progress.

The new data follow important developments and innovations in STI prevention, such as CDC’s guidelines for doxy PEP to prevent bacterial STIs; newly Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized self-tests (or at-home tests) for syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia ; and a nationally coordinated response to the U.S. syphilis epidemic spearheaded by the National Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis Syndemic Task Force

However, the CDC warns that more efforts are needed to turn around the STI epidemic in this country, including: