Thursday, November 21, 2024
Donald Trump now complicit in Matt Gaetz coverup

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

It was no coincidence that halfway through the election season Matt Gaetz threw all of his support to Donald Trump. He knew that his political future relies on making the Congressional investigation go away. And Trump has now become complicit in a cover-up: he has sent a letter to all of the republican Senators directing them to skip a confirmation hearing on his most controversial appointments (read Matt Gaetz). Why would he do this? Because he promised Gaetz a quid pro quo deal: help my election, and I will do everything I can to make the investigation disappear. It will be interesting to see which Republican senators will kowtow to Trump; they are all pondering the fallout of not supporting him, including the loss of RNC and MAGA support. We Americans deserve to hear that our Senators have ethics. The report must be released.

Phil Sutton
Village of Belle Aire

 

