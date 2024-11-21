Homeless woman arrested after setting up camp on vacant property

A homeless woman was arrested after setting up a camp on vacant property in Lady Lake.

An officer on Tuesday afternoon was in the vicinity of the 800 block of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 where there have been “issues with people camping in violation of town ordinances,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer spotted a tent surrounded by trash.

Jennifer Louise Reccoppa, 41, was in the tent with a companion and they were ordered to leave. A K-9 alerted on one of Reccoppa’s bags, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Reccoppa was arrested on charge of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.