Hospital in The Villages earns C in latest patient safety rating

UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital in The Villages earned a C rating in a report issued this week by Leapfrog Safety Hospital Grade.

Leapfrog’s grading system is aimed at providing greater information to patients in hospitals across the nation. The hospital in The Villages has consistently earned a C rating.

Here are a few takeaways from Leapfrog’s assessment of the hospital in The Villages.

• This hospital provides a detailed bill within 30 days of receiving insurance payments – only upon request.

• Consent forms are not written at a 6th grade reading level as recommended.

• Not all staff involved in the informed consent process achieved the appropriate training.

“One of the most significant problems with today’s health care system is the failure to make safety and quality information available to the public. But the public deserves this information so they can make informed choices about where to receive care,” Leapfrog said with regard to its efforts to bring information to patients.