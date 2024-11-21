Joseph Charles Harz

Joseph C. Harz of Elmer, New Jersey passed away in Florida on November 17, 2024 with his wife and family by his side.

He is survived by wife, Peggy Harz (nee Davis); sons, Nicholas (Melissa) Harz and Charles (Josie) Harz and grandsons, Davis and Hayden Harz.

Joe married his high school sweetheart Peggy in 1967 (celebrating 57 years of marriage in 2024).

Joe began his career at Carl Harz Furniture in 1965 where he spent his life running the family business along with his brother, Richard. Nick and Chuck also spent time in the family business before closing the store in 2011 and retiring to North Carolina and Florida to be close to his sons and grandsons.

Joe’s passion for racing led him to own the iconic Yellow 88H 410 sprint car where he was one of the most notable owners in Central Pennsylvania sprint car racing for 18 seasons.

Joe was inducted into the York County Racing Club Hall of Fame in 2002. Known by his racing friends and family as “Gentleman Joe” he will be greatly missed at Dirt Tracks around the country.

Celebration of Life Services will be planned for Spring of 2025.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, Florida 34785.