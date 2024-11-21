Judy Joan Calvert

Judy Joan Calvert, of The Villages, FL, died Sunday, November 17 in her home with her children by her side. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Gerald D. Calvert, and survived by her children Mark A. Calvert and his wife Sharon Calvert, Shelby Calvert Morss, and Stanley D. Calvert and his partner Dana Kelley. She was pre-deceased by her son-in-law Thomas W. Morss. She was much beloved by her seven grandchildren, Lindsay Calvert, Lauren Calvert, Peyton Morss-Walton (spouse Peter Morss-Walton), Phoebe Morss, Paige Morss, Spencer Calvert and Julie Calvert.

Judy was born in Tompkinsville, KY where she graduated from High School in 1952. Ferociously independent, she resolved to have her own career and attended Vanderbilt University where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. After marrying her husband Gerald, she worked in a variety of hospital nursing positions while raising their children as Gerald followed engineering opportunities overseas and around the country. She later received her Master’s in Nursing and went on to teach nursing as well as manage home health agencies in Alabama and California. Her favorite spot to live was Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, surrounded by beautiful oceans and a golf course a short bike ride away.

Judy was an avid golfer, swimmer, and bridge player, and was never without a good book to read—her book recommendations were a great shortcut to finding the next classic. She loved movies in her later years and was a devoted Alabama football fan. She was a fantastic cook famous for standing for days on end around the holidays, happily flipping chocolate chip pancakes for the next shift of grandchildren just waking up.

Judy was a naturally empathetic and loving person, who worried much more about those around her than herself. Despite her worries, she could not believe how lucky she was to have lived an interesting life with a deeply loving family, ending with sunshine and surrounded by those who loved her.