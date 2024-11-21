61.1 F
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Lake Deaton Park reopens after sustained flooding closure

By Staff Report
Wildwood city officials have announced that Lake Deaton Park has reopened after a sustained closure resulting from flooding.

“We are thrilled to get this park open again for our community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Courtney Kellem. “It now features a completely reconstructed public boat ramp along with a new and improved fishing pier, parking area, and sidewalks as part of a project completed this spring. With the floodwaters having receded at last, we can safely offer these upgraded amenities to residents.” 

Lake Deaton Park is located at 5300 County Rd. 155 in Wildwood and is open daily from dawn to dusk. For more information about the park, visit wildwood-fl.gov or call 352-461-0134.

