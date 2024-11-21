Michael Conrad Theis

Lady Lake, Fla. – Our beloved Michael Conrad Theis, 64, died Nov. 9, 2024, at home. He was born Aug. 7, 1960, in New London, the son of Conrad Theis and Sylvia (Litwin) Gymr.

He graduated from East Lyme High School, and was a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He is lovingly remembered as an avid sports fan, collector of memorabilia, and a member of the Polka Dance Community.

He is survived by his father Conrad and stepmother Millice of Salem; his mother Sylvia of Lady Lake, Fla.; and his siblings, Joseph Theis and his wife Pamela and their two sons of Waterford, Diane Theis of Quaker Hill, and Daniel Theis of Lady Lake, Fla. He is also survived by several loving cousins and other family members.