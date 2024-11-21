61.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Republicans support America’s working men and women

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

The letter about overtime pay for managers is BS. This lady obviously suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. She is looking for any reason to slander our president elect. The statement that managers will have to work overtime with no pay is BS. Anybody reading the Letter to the Editor can see that that’s a lie. The fact that the Democratic Party is turned into the party of lunatics is obvious. The Republican party is Now the new working-class party. Republican party puts Americans over illegals hard-working men and women over Woke policies, Making American workers and American economy strong again.

Marion Cloud
Village of Del Mar

 

