61.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 21, 2024
type here...

Should Lara Trump be Florida’s next U.S. Senator?

By Staff Report
Comments

Should Lara Trump be Florida’s next U.S. Senator?

With U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s appointment at U.S. Secretary of State, Gov. Ron DeSantis will have the opportunity to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Rubio’s term.

President-elect Trump’s daughter-in-law has made it clear that she would like to be the next U.S. Senator to represent the Sunshine State.

This week, her aspirations got a huge boost when U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a former two-term governor, said he would like to see DeSantis name Lara Trump to fill Rubio’s seat.

“I think Lara Trump is the right person to replace him. He’s going to be hard to replace,” Scott said.

The 42-year-old is married to Eric Trump and took on a huge role when she was named in March as co-chair of the National Republican Party. Prior to that, she was a Fox News contributor and worked as a producer for Inside Edition. She married Eric Trump in 2014 in a ceremony at Mar-A-Lago. The couple has two children.

In 2022, Eric and Lara Trump joined the family exodus from New York with the purchase of  a $3.2 million, five-bedroom home in Florida.

Other names being floated to fill the Rubio seat are Attorney General Ashley Moody and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez.

Do you think Lara Trump should represent Florida in the U.S. Senate? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump now complicit in Matt Gaetz coverup

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers a theory about Trump’s desire to push through Matt Gaetz to head the Department of Justice. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Republicans support America’s working men and women

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that it is the Republicans who support America’s working men and women.

Vietnam Vets appreciate those who made golf tourney a success

The local head of the Vietnam Veterans of America is grateful to those who made their recent golf tourney a success.

You can’t blame Trump for everything!

A Village of Dunedin resident responds to a previous letter writer who criticized President Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will Trump’s policies lower gas and grocery prices?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident wonders how Trump’s policies will lower gasoline and grocery prices, which drove so much voter anger.

Photos