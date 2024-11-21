Should Lara Trump be Florida’s next U.S. Senator?

With U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s appointment at U.S. Secretary of State, Gov. Ron DeSantis will have the opportunity to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Rubio’s term.

President-elect Trump’s daughter-in-law has made it clear that she would like to be the next U.S. Senator to represent the Sunshine State.

This week, her aspirations got a huge boost when U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a former two-term governor, said he would like to see DeSantis name Lara Trump to fill Rubio’s seat.

“I think Lara Trump is the right person to replace him. He’s going to be hard to replace,” Scott said.

The 42-year-old is married to Eric Trump and took on a huge role when she was named in March as co-chair of the National Republican Party. Prior to that, she was a Fox News contributor and worked as a producer for Inside Edition. She married Eric Trump in 2014 in a ceremony at Mar-A-Lago. The couple has two children.

In 2022, Eric and Lara Trump joined the family exodus from New York with the purchase of a $3.2 million, five-bedroom home in Florida.

Other names being floated to fill the Rubio seat are Attorney General Ashley Moody and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez.

Do you think Lara Trump should represent Florida in the U.S. Senate?