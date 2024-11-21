61.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Suspect arrested after attack on ‘lazy’ landscaper in The Villages

By Staff Report
Andrew Robert Fountaine
A suspect has been arrested after an alleged attack on a “lazy” landscaper in The Villages.

Andrew Fountaine, 39, of Fruitland Park, was arrested earlier this month on warrants charging him with assault and battery by strangulation following the alleged attack in September after completing work at a home in the Village of Santiago.

Fountaine had been working at a residence on Becerra Street with his brother. When they finished the work, they got into a truck and drove a short distance away, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County.

Fountaine “became upset” with his brother “for being lazy,” the report said.  He put his hand around his brother’s throat, restricting the airway to the point his brother could not breathe. The brother escaped from the truck and called law enforcement.

Fountaine, whose company is named A-N-D Landscapes LLC, was originally taken into custody in Lake County. He was transferred this past week to the Sumter County Detention Center.

