Vietnam Vets appreciate those who made golf tourney a success

To the Editor:

This past Monday, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1036 held its 12th annual golf tournament at Bonifay Country Club. I want to especially thank members Sonny Baker and Bob Alt for all of their time and effort in making this event a huge success. They spent hours, days and weeks planning this event and they shall not go unnoticed. I want to thank all of the volunteers who spent time during the registration process and the serving of the food for all of the participants, it was a long day for all. I also want to thank all of our sponsors who contributed financially to our event so we can donate to our charities. The holidays are here very soon and we enjoy seeing the smiles on faces when we give. We cannot forget FMK and the staff at Bonifay who made this event run very smoothly with their coordination and planning to make this another great event for our Chapter. Now, I especially want to thank each and every player who attended this golf event. I know it was a long day for all, but without these players, we couldn’t accomplish our goals. We had more players than expected and if I could, I would say Thank You to each and every player. I hope everyone who was there Monday will read this and until next year, a Happy Holiday Season to one and all.

Michael Race

Village of Buttonwood