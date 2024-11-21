Villagers’ daughter caught with drugs after police investigate report of weapon

The daughter of a couple living in The Villages was arrested with drugs after police were called to investigate a report of a weapon.

Fruitland Park police were called at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after a report of a rifle possibly being raised out of the window of an automobile

Stephanie Nicosia, 51, who lives in the Boigainvillea Villas in the Village of Fenney, was found at the wheel of a vehicle in the 7-Eleven parking lot, according to an arrest report. She was in the vehicle with 43-year-old Samuel Sandor.

Each of them was in possession of drugs and appeared to have discarded baggies which they attempted to destroy.

Nicosia was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, MDMA and drug paraphernalia. The New York native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $8,500 bond.

Sandor was also taken into custody on drug charges. His bond was set at $11,000.