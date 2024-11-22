Fred Joseph Casteel

Fred Joseph Casteel, 80, Summerfield, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 20, 2024 at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Ocala, Florida with his loving family by his side.

Fred was born on January 31, 1944 in Groveland, Florida to his parents Joseph Casteel and Emma Lou (Crawford) Casteel. He was a lifelong resident of Central Florida. Fred was a Manager of the Meat Department at the Groveland Grocery Store before his retirement. He was a member of the Wildwood Church of Christ, Wildwood, Florida. He loved to visit the mountains in North Carolina with his beloved late wife Glynda. Fred loved to work in his yard especially planting trees and flowers. He loved to go fishing, especially for Red Fish and to be surrounded by his adoring family who knew him as “Poppa”.

Fred is survived by his four daughters: Shelly Casteel of Wildwood, FL, Denise Capps and her husband Bob of Lady Lake, FL, Angela Bassett of Lady Lake, FL and Michele Brown of Fruitland Park, FL; a sister: Reida Glenn and her husband Jimmy of Oxford, FL; ten grandchildren: Jacob Ledford, Jeremy Ledford, Jammie Stevens, Meghan Leonor and her husband David, Colby Stevens, Hunter Capps and his wife Lauren, Brittany Brown, Lindsey Michniak and her husband Joe, Elizabeth Brown and Cassie Brown; eight great-grandchildren: Brixton & Brooklyn Leonor, Jaxon Martinez, Calli, Noah & Josie Michniak, Wesson & Ryder Stevens; several loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters: JoAnn, Jeanette, Linda Lou and his wife of 46 years, Glynda Casteel who passed away on August 16, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel with David Meyers Officiating.

A Visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday, November 23, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Shiloh Cemetery, Fruitland Park, Florida with his late wife Glynda.