Henry Lemanski

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Hank Lemanski Born in Holyoke, MA, August of 1949. A College graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

He served in the Army and National Guard for 4 years His professional life was as Material Director for the Air Force in Westover Air Base. Hank spent his final 19 years in the Villages Florida He was very active in various activity groups playing Golf, Pickleball and Singles Social Groups. A very religious Catholic individual who supported multiple Christian charities.

A Private Gentleman Hank Lemanski was a man of few words who would go that extra mile A kind quiet gentleman whose will always be remembered for that warm whimsical smile Tall in stature and yet mild in both demeanor and mannerism truly a wonderful blend Truly generous and considerate of all those he considered to be an acquaintance or friend.

Please take a moment to reflect on the person whom you may have had the honor to know. Remember kindly on the gifts of friendship and warmth he did bestow. His peaceful passing is remembered here today. Goodbye My Dear Friend

