Friday, November 22, 2024
Here’s how you can avoid the ‘poker police’

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I’ve read a few letters from fellow Villagers that are complaining about not being able to play poker at the rec centers. Play with chips, there are no “poker police” checking out the rec centers.

Dan Whitney
Village of Collier

 

Photos