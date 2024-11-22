Here’s how you can avoid the ‘poker police’

To the Editor:
I’ve read a few letters from fellow Villagers that are complaining about not being able to play poker at the rec centers. Play with chips, there are no “poker police” checking out the rec centers.
Dan Whitney
Village of Collier
