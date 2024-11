A Village of Fenney home has been listed for sale at $1.259 million.

The home is located at 3240 Zipperer Way and has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It boasts a hot tub, scenic view from the lanai and a two-car garage with a golf cart garage. It has a Bridgeport floor plan.

The home is located minutes from the Fenney Grill, Red Fox & Gray Fox Executive Golf Courses, Spanish Moss & Blue Heron Rec Centers as well as Fenney Putt & Play.

The home was originally purchased in 2018 for $640,500.