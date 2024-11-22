How can Ed McGinty live with so much hatred?

To the Editor:

Ed McGinty has got so much hatred in his body, that I’m not sure how he can even live with himself! I’ve seen him for the last five years running around in his golf cart making an absolute ass out of himself with all his signs about Trump! I see his letters on this site now and then with his hatefully statements, which are nothing but garbage and misinformation!! In his recent letter he is blaming Trump for doing nothing on the Pandemic and causing thousands of people’s deaths, etc!! I guess he has never of heard of WarpSpeed Group, that Trump started forming the first week of the pandemic of the top scientists in the Country, and came up with a vaccine by November, that actually saved thousands of lives or there would have been millions of lives lost!! Remember ED, when Joe Biden stood right on national TV on Dec. 16, 2020 taking his first shot of Trump’s vaccine!

I’m not going to play Ed’s name game, like calling Trump a snake and a Hitler etc.. It would be nice now that the people have spoken, and Trump is the people’s choice, that you would park your golf cart and get rid of all your signs and hatred, and try to live like a normal person! Trump will be there for the next four years, so you might as well get used to it, for what ever vulgar names etc that you can come up with, means absolutely nothing!! Cheer up Ed and enjoy life instead of hating it!!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills