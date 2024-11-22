Speeding driver taken into custody at taser point

A speeding driver was taken into custody at taser point and found to be in possession of THC oil.

Michael Quinones, 28, of Lady Lake, was driving a vehicle Wednesday evening when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer started following Quinones who turned onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and began traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. It appeared he was trying to “evade” a traffic stop.

The vehicle made a turn onto Orange Street and came to a stop into oncoming traffic. He was ordered several times to exit the vehicle, but did not comply. An officer pointed a taser at Quinones while another officer turned off the ignition in Quinones’ vehicle. It appeared Quinones might be impaired.

Eleven cartridges containing 22 grams of THC oil were found in Quinones’ vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and drug possession. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.