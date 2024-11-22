59.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 22, 2024
type here...

Summerfield man arrested after violent altercation at party

By Staff Report
Comments
Keshon Ramar Sanchez
Keshon Ramar Sanchez

A Summerfield man has been arrested after a violent altercation at a party.

Keshon Ramar Sanchez, 30, is facing a charge of battery following the altercation which occurred Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman said that Sanchez and two other men punched her during a gathering at a home on SE 99th Avenue in Summerfield. A man who had accompanied the woman, pepper sprayed the attackers. There were witnesses to the attack and they provided their accounts of the incident to law enforcement.

Sanchez was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Sanchez was previously arrested on a charge of battery in 2019.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s how you can avoid the ‘poker police’

A Village of Collier resident offers an idea for Villagers who are complaining about not being allowed to pay poker in recreation centers.

How can Ed McGinty live with so much hatred?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes Ed McGinty to task after his latest rant about President-elect Trump.

Donald Trump now complicit in Matt Gaetz coverup

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers a theory about Trump’s desire to push through Matt Gaetz to head the Department of Justice. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Republicans support America’s working men and women

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that it is the Republicans who support America’s working men and women.

Vietnam Vets appreciate those who made golf tourney a success

The local head of the Vietnam Veterans of America is grateful to those who made their recent golf tourney a success.

Photos