Summerfield man arrested after violent altercation at party

A Summerfield man has been arrested after a violent altercation at a party.

Keshon Ramar Sanchez, 30, is facing a charge of battery following the altercation which occurred Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman said that Sanchez and two other men punched her during a gathering at a home on SE 99th Avenue in Summerfield. A man who had accompanied the woman, pepper sprayed the attackers. There were witnesses to the attack and they provided their accounts of the incident to law enforcement.

Sanchez was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Sanchez was previously arrested on a charge of battery in 2019.