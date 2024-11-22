67 F
The Villages
Friday, November 22, 2024
Suspended driver without working taillights arrested with marijuana

By Staff Report
Comments

A suspended driver without working taillights was arrested with marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Shaniya Ariona Strange, 22, of Gainesville, was driving a silver Nissan Altima at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday near Mile Marker 315 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the car had non-functioning taillights.

During a traffic stop, the deputy found that Strange’s license had been suspended in July for failure to pay child support.

Strange was found to be in possession of .85 grams of marijuana.

She was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. She was also ticketed on charge of driving without taillights.

Strange was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $650 bond.

