67 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 22, 2024
type here...

Villager banned from restaurant after irate reaction to Bad Parking

By Staff Report
Comments
Don Reese Loftin Jr.
Don Reese Loftin Jr.

An 80-year-old Villager has been banned from a restaurant after his irate reaction to a fellow customer’s Bad Parking.

Don Reese Loftin Jr., of the Village of Tall Trees, has been barred from entering Cheng’s Chinese Restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza as a result of his attack on a cancer patient who had recently wrapped up radiation treatment. Loftin has also been ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management training as part of a pre-trial intervention contract he was allowed to enter into this past week in Sumter County Court. In addition, the contract calls for him to perform 80 hours of community service, although he has the option of “buying out” of the service at a rate of $10 per hour. If Loftin completes the terms of the contract, the criminal charge of battery will be dismissed.

The cancer patient was picking up takeout food on Aug. 10 at Cheng’s and parked directly in front of the business with his hazard lights on, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was standing at the register paying for his food when “an older white male entered the business and started yelling at him because he parked his vehicle in front of the restaurant,” the report said.

The man, later identified as Loftin, stood by the front doors “screaming” at the man who was picking up his take-out order. Loftin tried to start a “physical fight” and pushed the other man twice. He stumbled backward and knocked over a chair. He grabbed the chair to defend himself against Loftin, who “yelled at him a few more times and then left the restaurant.”

The man who was attacked over his parking was able to obtain the license plate number of Loftin’s white Honda Pilot SUV. There were also two witnesses who provided statements to deputies who responded to the altercation.

The man who was attacked told deputies he had “just received his last radiation treatment on his neck and shoulders” and explained that was the reason he had parked directly in front of the Chinese restaurant.

He picked out Loftin in a six-person photo lineup. A warrant was issued for Loftin’s arrest and he was taken into custody at his home.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villager details problems with roofing company

A Village of Piedmont resident said she has had numerous problems since a local company put a new roof on her home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how you can avoid the ‘poker police’

A Village of Collier resident offers an idea for Villagers who are complaining about not being allowed to pay poker in recreation centers.

How can Ed McGinty live with so much hatred?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes Ed McGinty to task after his latest rant about President-elect Trump.

Donald Trump now complicit in Matt Gaetz coverup

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers a theory about Trump’s desire to push through Matt Gaetz to head the Department of Justice. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Republicans support America’s working men and women

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that it is the Republicans who support America’s working men and women.

Photos