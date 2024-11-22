67 F
The Villages
Friday, November 22, 2024
Wildwood woman caught driving on suspended license twice in one day

By Staff Report
Comments
Donna Tillmam

A Wildwood woman wound up in jail after she was caught driving on a suspended license twice in one day.

Donna Marie Tillman, 23, was driving a blue Chevrolet sedan shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday when she was pulled over on State Road 44 due to a broken taillight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Tillman claimed she did not have her license with her and provided a false name to the police officer.

During the traffic stop, a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and indicated he had pulled the same vehicle and same driver over about an hour earlier. The deputy said the driver has a suspended license. He said he had warned Tillman not to drive and had confiscated her driver’s license.

Tillman was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $650 bond.

