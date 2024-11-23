Candidate who sought office in Wildwood grateful for support

To the Editor:

I want to sincerely thank the many thousands who understood and supported my vision for the future of the City of Wildwood and voted for me on November 5th. We came up a bit short, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. Many of you worked very hard and contributed generously to that effort and, to those, I give a special thanks.

My message of creating a safe and attractive downtown Wildwood where people want to go and visit was not lost on you – and should not be forgotten. Neither should my message of achieving that goal through measured and fiscally responsible policies.

For my part, I will continue to be engaged as a well-informed resident of the city, and I encourage other citizens to do the same.

Phil Montalvo

Village of Linden