66.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 23, 2024
type here...

Candidate who sought office in Wildwood grateful for support

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I want to sincerely thank the many thousands who understood and supported my vision for the future of the City of Wildwood and voted for me on November 5th. We came up a bit short, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. Many of you worked very hard and contributed generously to that effort and, to those, I give a special thanks.
My message of creating a safe and attractive downtown Wildwood where people want to go and visit was not lost on you – and should not be forgotten. Neither should my message of achieving that goal through measured and fiscally responsible policies.
For my part, I will continue to be engaged as a well-informed resident of the city, and I encourage other citizens to do the same.

Phil Montalvo
Village of Linden

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Pedestrian crosswalks at the squares have become a hazard

A Village of Liberty Park resident believes the crosswalks at the squares have become a hazard for pedestrians. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ed McGinty your hatred of Donald Trump will kill you

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook woman warns Ed McGinty that his hatred of Donald Trump will likely consume him.

Villager details problems with roofing company

A Village of Piedmont resident said she has had numerous problems since a local company put a new roof on her home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how you can avoid the ‘poker police’

A Village of Collier resident offers an idea for Villagers who are complaining about not being allowed to pay poker in recreation centers.

How can Ed McGinty live with so much hatred?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes Ed McGinty to task after his latest rant about President-elect Trump.

Photos