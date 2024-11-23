Driver flees from cops at 70 mph down Micro Racetrack Road

A man with a suspended license who fled from police at 70 miles per hour down a notoriously busy thoroughfare has been tracked down.

Ian Uriah Rickman, 43, of Lady Lake, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest this past week on a felony warrant charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement.

The warrant was issued after Rickman was driving a dark-colored Hyundai SUV with a malfunctioning tag lamp on the night of Nov. 12 on Micro Racetrack Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. When the officer activated his lights and siren, the SUV “suddenly began to accelerate rapidly” and reached a speed of 70 mph before the officer discontinued the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

The officer ran the vehicle’s license plate number and found that the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license.

Rickman has a long criminal history, including an arrest at Wawa earlier this year and an arrest after a strange incident at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

The Michigan native was arrested on the warrant Tuesday by the Lady Lake Police Department and turned over to the jail.