Saturday, November 23, 2024
Ed McGinty your hatred of Donald Trump will kill you

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

You want to talk about evil, how about millions of illegals being allowed to enter this country on taxpayers’ money? How about calling Trump supporters garbage? How about lying to the American people over and over? How about FEMA telling workers to skip over houses with Trump signs? Your party is the despicable group of people. Look at all your Democratic run cities. They are nothing but crime ridden cesspools. You need to Google Obama and Faucci and the pandemic. You might learn something. You’re gonna die of a heart attack because of your hate for Trump.

Sandy Cruty
Village of Glenbrook

 

Letters to the Editor

