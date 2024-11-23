Leonard Donald Griffin

It is with deep affection and fond remembrance that we celebrate the life of Leonard Donald Griffin, known to friends and family as Lenny, who departed this world on November 18, 2024, in The Villages, Florida, due to cardiac arrest. Born on April 16, 1945, in the Bronx, New York.

Lenny was the cherished son of the late Michael H. Griffin and Caroline Barbato Griffin. He grew up with his siblings Deborah Griffin, Adele Griffin and the late Michael Griffin. After graduating from Stratford High, class of 1963 he went on to serve his country with honor and courage by serving in the Vietnam War, a period that shaped much of his character and values.

He was an avid sports enthusiast, and his love for softball began in the early days of elementary school. This passion persisted throughout his life, as he enjoyed attending local ball games and generously shared his expertise by coaching. When he relocated to The Villages, water volleyball became another avenue for Lenny to engage in. His infectious enthusiasm and supportive nature made him a beloved member of the community.

Antique cars were among Lenny’s favorite pastimes. He took immense pleasure in collecting and preserving these treasures. His presence was a staple at car shows, where he would revel in the beauty of classic automobiles and exchange stories with fellow enthusiasts. Lenny’s love for antique cars was just another facet of his multifaceted personality.

He was a loving husband and father to his late wife Linda Humphrey Griffin, his son Bryan Griffin and daughters Amy Griffin Cianci and her Husband Scott Cianci, Lynette Pacenti Westerlund and her Husband George Westerlund. He was a doting grandfather to Sierra Cianci and Joshua and Rachel Pacenti, who will carry forward the lessons and laughter he imparted.

The void left by Lenny’s passing is felt by all who knew him, but his spirit remains alive in the stories shared, the games played, and the laughter that echoes in the memories of those he touched. As we bid farewell to Leonard Donald Griffin, we do so with gratitude for the time we shared and the certainty that his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us.

A service to honor Lenny will be on Tuesday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 4886 Co. Road Oxford, FL 34484