Martha Washington re-enactor honored for historic preservation efforts

By Staff Report
The John Bartram Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution honors Chapter member Patricia Hubert as the recipient of the NSDAR Excellence in Historic Preservation Award for her portrayal as Martha Washington at various civic events in Central Florida. The recognition honors individuals that have saved and preserved American history.

Patricia Miller Hubert joined the NSDAR in 2000 in Danbury, Conn. where she served as Regent and became involved with the Danbury Museum and Historical Society, cataloging and digitizing artifact from the Revolutionary War period. In 2014 Patricia published a non-fiction book titled major Philip M. Ulmer: A Hero of the American Revolution for the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vermont.

Richard and Patricia Miller Hubert portray George and Martha Washington
Richard and Patricia Miller Hubert portray George and Martha Washington.

Together, Patricia and her husband Richard have acted as Martha and George Washington for significant events in honor of Constitution Week. In 2022, John Bartram Chapter, NSDAR hosted students from Wildwood Middle High School to take part in a Flags of the United States program. As George and Martha Washington, the couple read excerpts of the U.S. Constitution. In 2023 on Constitution Day, they again channeled George and Martha as students dressed in colonial garb read and explained excerpts of the US Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Patricia Miller Hubert was honored with the NSDAR Excellence in Historic Preservation Award
Patricia Miller Hubert was honored with the NSDAR Excellence in Historic Preservation Award.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members.

