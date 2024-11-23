Pedestrian crosswalks at the squares have become a hazard

To the Editor:

We attend the concerts at Sumter and Brownwood at least twice a week. Each evening we need to cross the street, utilizing the crosswalk. Golf carts and cars seldom stop as if they have the right of way. Even if I am in the middle of the road, they keep charging at me. Since most of us are retired, the reason for hurrying is unclear to me. There is a culture of letting the drivers do as they wish. I am sure someone has already been injured or killed. It would not take much to cause death in us elderly folks. Why is this happening? Where are the signs, blinking lights, community staff, flag bearers? How about the developers accepting safety as a selling point and make some changes. In this “friendly” Villages, an average person surely should be able to get around without losing life or limb.

Julie Larson

Village of Liberty Park