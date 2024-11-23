66.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 23, 2024
type here...

Pedestrian crosswalks at the squares have become a hazard

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

We attend the concerts at Sumter and Brownwood at least twice a week. Each evening we need to cross the street, utilizing the crosswalk. Golf carts and cars seldom stop as if they have the right of way. Even if I am in the middle of the road, they keep charging at me. Since most of us are retired, the reason for hurrying is unclear to me. There is a culture of letting the drivers do as they wish. I am sure someone has already been injured or killed. It would not take much to cause death in us elderly folks. Why is this happening? Where are the signs, blinking lights, community staff, flag bearers? How about the developers accepting safety as a selling point and make some changes. In this “friendly” Villages, an average person surely should be able to get around without losing life or limb.

Julie Larson
Village of Liberty Park

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty your hatred of Donald Trump will kill you

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook woman warns Ed McGinty that his hatred of Donald Trump will likely consume him.

Candidate who sought office in Wildwood grateful for support

A Villager who ran for a seat on the Wildwood Commission is grateful for the support he got from voters.

Villager details problems with roofing company

A Village of Piedmont resident said she has had numerous problems since a local company put a new roof on her home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how you can avoid the ‘poker police’

A Village of Collier resident offers an idea for Villagers who are complaining about not being allowed to pay poker in recreation centers.

How can Ed McGinty live with so much hatred?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes Ed McGinty to task after his latest rant about President-elect Trump.

Photos