Registration begins Monday for Christmas edition of Camp Villages

By Staff Report
Registration will begin Monday for the Christmas edition of Camp Villages.

Camp Villages will take place from Dec. 18 through 27 with a host of fun games and activities put on by The Villages Recreation Department. Activities will include cookie decorating, holiday painting, an outdoor showing of the movie “Elf” at the Soaring Eagle Softball Complex and, of course, a mix and mingle event with Santa Claus. There will also be reindeer games and musical bingo.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 and you can register online at this link

