Robert Thomas Bowles

Robert Thomas Bowles, the electrical engineer whose most distinctive traits were his love of God, his family, and sports, passed away on November 20, 2024 in the loving arms of his wife Norma Bess Perry Bowles, and surrounded by his four children and many of his grandchildren. He was born in Salina Kansas on August 22, 1936. He grew to be a man who never lost his love to play and tease as well as his desire to be a positive influence in the world. His family meant everything to him and he regularly prayed for each of them by name when he read his Daily Bible in a Year each morning at breakfast.

Bob was the second of nine children born to Clifford and Delores Bowles (six boys, four of whom preceded him in death, Clifford, Bobby, Lynn and Charles Bowles, and two surviving Guy (Diana)Bowles, and Ed (Carol) Bowles. and three girls Delores who died as a baby and surviving sisters Cletia (Dennis) Hronek and Alverta (John) Moore. He stood apart as the one who always had a ball in his hand (according to his mother). He loved all sports and excelled in bowling: a 300 game and 800 series. He played baseball and basketball in his young life and golfed later, where he also made a hole-n-one.

His career as an Engineer was expansive and he retired as the Director of Corporate Planning for Florida Power Corporation where he worked for 32 years. He was also an Adjunct Professor at the University of South Florida, a co-author of several articles about engineering and was a member of many engineering related societies and institutions. He even worked part-time for four years at Sumpter Electric after retirement.

He took on many leadership roles in organizations that were important in the community such as United Way of Pinellas County, Toastmasters International, and Gideons International. One of the most fun things he volunteered for was with the Marion County sheriff’s department riding in parades on a motorcycle detail doing figure eights for the crowd. His most frequent volunteer leadership was in his churches. He served as a deacon at Northside Baptist Church in St. Petersburg, Florida, chairing the finance committee and serving as deacon chair. His love of sports made him most proud of serving as the Head of the School Board for Northside Christian School overseeing the building of the state-of-the-art gymnasium on their campus. After retirement he served as a deacon for First Baptist Church of the Villages where he was an active member.

He will be fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren for his entertaining interactions. He loved to talk in “Donald Duck,” bark like a dog, wrestle with them and give them “red bellies”. He loved to cheer them on in their sports, dance and all their activities.

Gifted with a high IQ in math and he was a graduate of four Florida colleges and universities: AA from Central Florida Jr. College, BA University of Florida, Master’s in Engineering from University of South Florida, and an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology. Everyone who knew him knows that he was an avid “Gator” fan. But many may not know that he was the very first person to graduate from Central Florida Jr. College, which later became the College of Central Florida. He also played college basketball while a student there.

He served his country in the Navy using the GI bill to receive higher education. It was the navy that brought him to Florida where he met the love of his life, Norma Perry, on a blind date while stationed in Milton, Florida. He always said that she was the best thing that ever happened to him. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in February of 2024.

Together they brought up their four children (Robert Thomas Bowles II (Debbie) Teri Whitney (John), Debi Newman-Riesling (Paul) and Lori Gartner (Walter) to love God and their family. His famous joke to his children when they came into the room first thing in the morning was “Step on it before it multiplies.” It was his great delight not only to pray for each one who joined the family, but to keep up with the number of family members which had multiplied to 58 at the time of his death (including all spouses, and two family members who preceded him to heaven). He had twelve grandchildren: Matthew Bowles (Christina) Chris Bowles (Meagan) Jake Bowles (Crystal), Daniel Whitney, Philip Whitney (Jen), Kristen Whitney, Caleb Whitney (Rachel), Rachel Farrow (Nate), Ben Newman, Emily Jacobs (Brad), Robby Gartner (Rachel), Mark Gartner (Ashly). He is a Great-grandfather to 22 (including two more due in 2025). Austin Bowles, Ashlie Wagner (Dayne), Andrew Bowles, Cadie Bowles, Mason Bowles, Mackenze Bowles, Siena Bowles, Zoey Whitney, Kason Whitney, Ian Whitney, Penelope Whitney, Lila Farrow, Elijah Farrow, Miri Farrow, Ella Jacobs, Kate Jacobs, Brooke Jacobs, Nora Gartner, James Gartner, and Wesley Gartner.

A memorial service is planned on December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. in Oxford, Florida. Pine Level Cemetery 12194 CO Rd 203, Oxford, FL 34484 in the community building.