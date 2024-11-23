The Villages sets completion date for collection of hurricane debris

The Villages District Government has set a completion date for collection of debris left in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The District has announced that the goal is to have all debris picked up by Dec. 15.

Debris collection has been completed in Community Development Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. The debris hauling contractor has begun working in the Lady Lake/Lake County section of The Villages as well as CDDs 5, 6, 9 and 10.

“As local government entities, each District qualifies for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursement for these cleanup efforts. Debris removal must be accurately coordinated, tracked, and separated (by District) for FEMA reimbursement purposes; so, this is a carefully planned, monitored, and executed operation,” The Villages District Government said in its announcement.

Government officials also said there are reports of additional fresh cut debris being put out for pickup.

“This will not be picked up by the debris collection provider and residents must either ensure it meets the requirements for pickup by Jacobs, haul it away themselves or hire someone to haul it away. Jacobs will pick up lawn clippings and residential lawn waste ONLY; they will NOT pick up storm-related debris piles,” the announcement said.

Here are guidelines for residents:

• Place all storm debris in the right of way of your residential property IN THE GRASS;

• Do not place debris in roadways, cul-de-sacs, or on driveways; and

• Keep debris clear of storm drain inlets and electrical boxes, and please do not use plastic bags for any storm debris.

If you have questions or concerns, our District Customer Service team is available at (352) 753-4508.