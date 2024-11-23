Unlicensed Mexican DUI suspect nearly hits deputy’s patrol car

An unlicensed drunk driving suspect from Mexico was arrested after he nearly hit a deputy’s patrol car.

Ivan Maya Garduno, 28, of Bushnell, was at the wheel of a white 2020 Chevy Silverado at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he made a wide turn and forced a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy to taken an “immediate evasive maneuver to avoid being struck,” according to an arrest report. A traffic stop was initiated at a Chevron station on Noble Avenue in Bushnell. The Silverado drove up over a curb while coming to a stop.

The deputy immediately recognized a language barrier existed with Maya Garduno. A 17-year-old family member traveling with Maya Garduno provided translation. Maya Garduno presented a passport from Mexico and admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

It appeared Maya Garduno had been drinking. Six empty bottles of Corona beer were found in the truck along with six unopened bottles. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $650 bond.