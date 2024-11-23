52.1 F
Village of McClure woman gets hole-in-one

By Staff Report
Teresa Martin of the Village of McClure scored a hole-in-one on Friday at Hole #6 at the Red Fox Executive Golf Course. She got the lucky ace at 92 yards using a 7 iron.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

