Village of McClure woman gets hole-in-one

Teresa Martin of the Village of McClure scored a hole-in-one on Friday at Hole #6 at the Red Fox Executive Golf Course. She got the lucky ace at 92 yards using a 7 iron.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Teresa Martin of the Village of McClure scored a hole-in-one on Friday at Hole #6 at the Red Fox Executive Golf Course. She got the lucky ace at 92 yards using a 7 iron.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.