Saturday, November 23, 2024
Woman and son attacked by man who served time in federal prison

By Staff Report
Comments
Screenshot
Kayden Billings

A woman and her son were allegedly attacked by a man who previously served time in federal prison.

Kayden James Billings, 26, of Oxford is facing felony charges of battery and child abuse following his arrest Thursday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The woman had asked Billings to calm down during an argument, according to an arrest report. Instead, Billings called her vulgar names and shoved her into a door, injuring her left pinky. Billings went on to shove her a second time.

The woman’s 10-year-old son attempted to intervene and defend his mother, but Billings “grabbed him by his collar and shoved him outside of the residence,” the report said.

Billings, who was arrested at Kohl’s in Lady Lake in 2017, was sentenced to four years in federal prison in 2020. In that incident, a woman ran into an Ocala gas station asking for help after Billings battered her with a firearm.

As a result of Thursday’s arrest, Billings was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

