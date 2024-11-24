Astronomy Club invites stargazers to join them for ‘Starry Starry Night’

The Villages Astronomy Club is inviting stargazers to join them for the “Starry Starry Night” observation event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Everglades Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Field.

The club’s astronomers will set up telescopes and Electronically Assisted Astronomy “Smart” equipment to view Jupiter, Saturn, The Great Orion Nebula, The Seven Sisters (Pleiades), star clusters, double stars,

nebulas and the galaxies.

Admission is free to all residents and guests with valid ID cards.

For more information, visit https://vlgastroclub.org