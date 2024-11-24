67.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Dismissal of Trump criminal case would be a win for America

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

The lawyers for Trump in the New York case won the approval of the judge to file a motion to dismiss the case against him. Once the appeals court rules this means that Trump will no longer be a convicted criminal, a the dismay the Media that invested so much effort in this bogus conviction. As much as many won’t agree this is a win for America. Not for Trump per se, but for our justice system. This case was flawed with many appealable issues, the big one was the judge allowing into testimony evidence that was deemed privileged by the Supreme Court.

Mark Henderson
Village of Gilchrist

 

