Sunday, November 24, 2024
First tree-lighting event to kick off holiday season in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

The first of three tree-lighting events will kick off the holiday season in The Villages.

The Christmas celebration will begin Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing.

The tree will be lit at about 8 p.m. that night.

There will be plenty of entertainment leading up to the tree lighting as the Live Effect Band will be performing on the pavilion.

There also will be performances by The Villages groups Sounds of Scotland, Clown Alley #179, the Sweet & Sassy Dance Team, the Chinese Asian Dance Group, the Original Villages Belly Dancers and the Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps.

Plenty of food will be available from BBQ Brazil Express, the Kettle Corn Cabin, Hadley Family Concessions, Curbside Cuisine, Monsta Lobsta and
Kona Ice.

Tree lighting ceremonies will also take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Brownwood Paddock Square and Friday, Dec. 6 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

