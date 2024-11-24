Helena Juanita Berry

Helena Juanita Pope Berry entered her earthly home on March 28, 1947, in Key West, FL, and entered her heavenly home on November 19, 2024, in Webster, FL, at the age of 77.

Helena cherished her childhood in Key West, where she grew up with her twin sister, Jewel; her brother, Ernie; and her sister, Faith. One of her fondest memories was playing in the sand and collecting shells at the beach. Whenever someone visited a beach, she would always request that they bring her back some shells.

At 23, Helena became a single mom to her daughter, Melessa Pope. Throughout the years, she defied the odds to become the best mother any child could ask for. Melessa shared her mother with other children when Helena and her mother began working in the 70s at Emettes Day Care in Lake Panasoffkee until it closed. They then started a daycare in their home, continuing to care for children for over 40 years until they retired. Every child she watched held a special place in her heart; many received a “Nina nickname.” Over the decades, many of the children she nurtured returned to entrust their children to her care, allowing her to witness two generations grow up.

In her younger years, Helena loved working with plants and gardening. She always maintained a beautiful yard that others admired, spending most of her afternoons tending to her garden and enjoying the outdoors. Helena also had a passion for music, singing, and playing the accordion in church alongside her twin sister, Jewel. Together, they became known as “The Pope Sisters.”

Later in life, Helena found the love of her life, Ernie, and they married in 1999. The couple shared a passion for fishing, camping, and spending quality time together. Ernie had six children, who became her bonus children, and she loved them dearly. They enjoyed spending holidays, birthdays, and camping trips together as one big family. After the passing of her beloved husband, Ernest, Helena found enjoyment cruising with her family as well as being the family photographer and crocheting.

When Helena learned in June that she was battling cancer, she expressed her faith by saying, “It’s all in God’s hands.” During this time Helena crocheted over a hundred crosses to pass out as a ministry. She fought bravely, and in the end, she was rewarded with a new body and a new home in heaven. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. As she would say at the end of a phone conversation, “I love you, and the Lord loves you too.” Always remember, “The joy of the Lord is your strength.”

Helena is preceded in death by her loving parents, Ernest and Ethel Pope; beloved husband, Ernest Berry; and grandsons Paul Pope and Justin Abney.

She is survived by her daughter Melessa Abney and husband Kevin of Webster, FL; sisters Jewel Pope of Webster and Faith Howard of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; brother Ernest Pope; grandchildren Oweedia Downing (Matthew) of Webster, FL; and great-grandchildren Sol, Luna, and Phoenix, as well as bonus children. Junior Berry of S.C., Charlotte Ptak of Inverness, FL, Judy Johnson of Webster, FL, Virginia Mueller of Bushnell, FL, Amos Berry of S.C., Amy Guarino of Bushnell, FL, and fifteen bonus grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.