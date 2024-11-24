Kathleen Finck

Kathleen Finck 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully with her husband and daughter at her side on November 16th, 2024 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Kathy was born in Rochester, NY July of 1947 to Barbra and George Cox. Kathy attended Rochester East High and later went to Genese Hospital School of Nursing where she received her RN and Associates Degree. It was while she was attending Nursing School that she met her husband, Dale Finck.

Kathy and Dale were married in 1967 in Fairport NY. They had two daughters Laura and Cara, who they raised in Barre, VT. After graduating she worked for Rochester Visiting Nurse Services. After moving to VT, she worked as a Labor and Delivery Nurse, and then moved into working for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. It was here that she was a visiting nurse and a supervisor of nurses. She retired from nursing as a nurse case manager for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of VT.

Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked to work with her hands knitting, sewing, and painting. Enjoyed outdoor activities especially at the lake sailing and swimming, nature walks, cross country skiing, and camping. In later years she and Dale enjoyed traveling around the US and to Ireland.

Kathy is survived by her husband Dale of The Villages, FL. Her daughter Cara and Son-in-law Craig Schutz and two grandchildren Carter and Caitlyn of Phillipson, Ma. Sister AnnMarie Herbst and brother-in-law James of NY. Brother-in-law Craig and Kathy Finck of VT, Brother-in-law Mark Finck of Fl. Several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents George and Barbra Cox, In-laws Ken and Ruth Finck, daughter Laura and son-in-law Marc Kamhi, Brothers Michael and Steven Cox.