Sunday, November 24, 2024
Man who sold drugs to informant at car wash lands back in jail

By Staff Report
Comments
Screenshot
Robert Donald Paul Myers

A man who was convicted of selling drugs at a car wash to a confidential informant for law enforcement has landed back behind bars.

Robert Donald Paul Myers, 59, of Summerfield, was being held without bond this week at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on Sumter County warrants charging him with violating his probation.

Myers was arrested on multiple drug charges by a Sumter County sheriff’s detective in 2023 at the Atlantis Car Wash on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

The arrest followed an investigation in which the New Jersey native sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant while at the car wash. The following day, he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant at the nearby Lowe’s home improvement store.

